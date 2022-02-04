India: Masks no longer required while driving alone in Delhi

Tests on animals will start next month while human trials will begin in November.
Motorists in India’s national capital heaved a sigh of relief after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to do away with its rule of their having to wear masks while driving.
The new guidelines issued on Friday says that a motorist, with nobody else in the car, can drive without wearing a mask.
Earlier this week, the Delhi high court had ruled that forcing those driving their cars alone to wear masks was ‘absurd.’ It directed the state government to immediately change the rules and let individuals drive their vehicles without sporting masks when the car is not occupied by others.
Interestingly, in September 2020, the Delhi police withdrew its order fining motorists for not wearing masks after widespread criticism. They were being fined Rs500 (and Rs1,000 for repeat offenders) for not wearing a mask. But the restrictions were later reimposed and the fines were jacked up to Rs2,000 for not wearing masks.
Besides easing rules relating to maskless driving, the DDMA also relaxed several Covid-related curbs, especially with the sharp fall in the number of new cases. While the cases touch a record high of 28,867 on January 13, it fell to 2,688 on Thursday.
Night curfew will now be imposed from 11pm instead of 10pm, but will continue till 5am the next day. Schools will be opened in a phased manner, with students of standards IX to XII starting from February 7 and for those from nursery to class VIII beginning a week later. But unvaccinated teachers will not be allowed to enter schools, said the DDMA.
Offices will also be able to operate with 100 per cent attendance.
