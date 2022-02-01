India: Maharashtra eases Covid curbs further

Cinema halls and restaurants will also be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:21 PM

The western Indian state of Maharashtra on Monday announced further relaxing Covid restrictions.

Beaches, gardens and parks will now be allowed to remain open in Mumbai and other places in the state like Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur.

Amusement, theme and water parks, and Spas will operate at 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions will be removed on number of persons attending funerals.

Tourism is set to return to normal as most popular spots will follow regular timings.

Cinema halls and restaurants will also be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Guests of up to 25 per cent capacity will be allowed in wedding ceremonies in open grounds or halls.

The authorities also plan to allow 25 per cent audience attendance for sports events.