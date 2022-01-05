At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills
coronavirus8 hours ago
India's drug regulator on Wednesday granted approval to Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal Covid-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to a Mint report.
India's Bharat Biotech had sought permission from India's drug regulator to conduct a phase-3 study for its intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose on participants vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin in 2021.
The company had in August received the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI's) nod for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of the nasal vaccine.
BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. Bharat Biotech has in-licensed the technology from Washington University in St Louis, the US.
ALSO READ:
The company reports that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the phase-1 clinical trial have been well tolerated. No serious adverse events were reported, the DBT had said.
At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills
coronavirus8 hours ago
US reports a global record of more than 1 million Covid-19 cases
coronavirus9 hours ago
The US president says there is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated
coronavirus10 hours ago
Distance learning will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure
coronavirus11 hours ago
Europe has registered more than 100 million Covid cases since the start of the pandemic
coronavirus11 hours ago
Staff shortages and rising cases across the UK a concern for health authorities
coronavirus12 hours ago
Armani is the first major Italian fashion label to cancel its upcoming shows this year due to rising infections
coronavirus13 hours ago
The Swedish palace says the king and queen have mild symptoms and are feeling well
coronavirus14 hours ago