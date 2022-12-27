India: Govt school teachers to be put on Covid-19 duty at Indira Gandhi airport

They will be deployed from December 31, 2022 to January 15, 2023, in order to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 8:55 AM

As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to render Covid-19 duty.

As per the official announcement by the Delhi Government, the teachers will be deployed at the Delhi Airport from December 31, 2022 to January 15, 2023, to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

All the Delhi schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1-15, 2023.

With a sudden increase in Delhi's Covid-19 cases, the central government has appealed to people to wear their masks and strictly follow safety norms in public places.

On Monday, the Delhi government directed all public hospitals in the national capital to ramp up preparations and augment supplies, in anticipation of rising infections in the coming days.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals. He asked them to prepare for a rise in Covid-19 cases in the near future.

Sisodia directed hospital heads to take stock and ensure that all Covid-time requirements — in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry — were met.

He also directed them to submit a compliance report to the Health department.

In India, four cases of Covid-19's new variant, BF.7, have been founded.

ALSO READ: