I have a Covid-19 test every day, says US President Biden

Biden sounded congested and coughed several times during speech on economy.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 8:19 PM

A hoarse-sounding President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson.

After a speech about the US economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay.

"I'm okay. I have a test every day, a Covid-19 test... What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop...it's just a cold," he said.