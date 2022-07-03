Hong Kong detects Covid-19 virus in sewage, distributes 290,000 rapid test kits

Officials urge residents, cleaning workers, property management staff to report positive results

By ANI Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 6:11 PM

Hong Kong on Sunday said that it will distribute around 290,000 sets of Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the Covid-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons, reported Xinhua.

Hong Kong also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for Covid-19 via the online platform.

ALSO READ:

On Sunday, Hong Kong registered a total of 1,681 confirmed locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 and 147 imported cases, official data showed, as per the media portal..