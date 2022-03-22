Happiness classes for Delhi students to boost academic performance

Parents will also be told to encourage their children to attend schools regularly.

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 9:38 AM

With students returning to physical classes from April 1 in Delhi, the authorities will focus two hours every day in the first quarter of the academic year to foundational reading, writing, numeracy and wellness at ‘happiness classes.’

A two-phase action plan of the directorate of education aims “to rebuild competencies of students after Covid.” In the first phase, teachers will undergo refresher training on Mission Buniyaad, a programme to improve learning levels of primary students in government and municipal corporation schools. The foundational reading, writing and numeracy programme aims to address the students’ needs at their learning levels.

The second phase, from April 11 to June 25, will see two hours being focused on happiness classes, Hindi reading and writing and basic mathematics. The move follows a report by the National Achievement Survey, which found that a majority of class III to V students in government and aided schools had low performance in science, mathematics and languages.

About half of class III students in government, municipal and aided schools in Delhi failed in a recent survey.

The Delhi government is also conducting a study to assess the impact of Covid-19 and the closure of schools on the mental and emotional health of students. The study will be conducted of students between classes I and XII, their parents and teachers through interviews at all 28 education zones of the city.