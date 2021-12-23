Half of colds will be Covid-19, say UK researchers

New cases have increased from less than 50 around 10 days ago to 665 on Wednesday
Symptoms for the common cold and Covid-19 may look similar, but UK researchers have warned that half of the people who experience a sore throat, runny nose or headache may actually have Covid.
The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public.
According to BBC, the researchers described an "explosion" of Covid cases over the last week, driven primarily by the Omicron variant.
Lead scientist Professor Tim Spector advised people to take a Covid test if they have cold-like symptoms.
"For most people, an Omicron positive case will feel much more like the common cold, starting with a sore throat, runny nose and a headache. You only need to ask a friend who has recently tested positive to find this out," he was quoted as saying.
Cases have been rising globally, fuelled, in part, by the new Omicron variant.
Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation’s European head, recently warned European countries to brace for a "significant surge" in Covid cases. "We can see another storm coming," he said.
India has recorded 236 Omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours.
The Games, set to run from February 4 to February 20, will take place in a 'closed loop' to curb virus spread.
Most states require travellers to have a negative test result 72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry.
NICD data shows that seven-day moving average of daily cases was on a downward trajectory in Gauteng.
Only 2 per cent of the country's 206 million people are fully vaccinated
Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed, indoor activities banned
Initial supplies of the drug, Paxlovid, will be extremely limited
