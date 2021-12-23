Half of colds will be Covid-19, say UK researchers

Symptoms for the common cold and Covid-19 may look similar, but UK researchers have warned that half of the people who experience a sore throat, runny nose or headache may actually have Covid.

The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public.

According to BBC, the researchers described an "explosion" of Covid cases over the last week, driven primarily by the Omicron variant.

Lead scientist Professor Tim Spector advised people to take a Covid test if they have cold-like symptoms.

"For most people, an Omicron positive case will feel much more like the common cold, starting with a sore throat, runny nose and a headache. You only need to ask a friend who has recently tested positive to find this out," he was quoted as saying.

Cases have been rising globally, fuelled, in part, by the new Omicron variant.

Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation’s European head, recently warned European countries to brace for a "significant surge" in Covid cases. "We can see another storm coming," he said.