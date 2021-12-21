Green Pass at UAE government departments: 6 new Covid-19 safety rules you must know

CDC now lists about 85 countries at its highest level, including nearly all of Europe.
coronavirus
The UAE’s federal government has introduced new measures to fight Covid-19. From January 3, 2022, federal government entities’ employees and visitors — who remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 despite being eligible to get the jab — will not be allowed entry.
The authorities have also announced the Green Pass protocol for employees and visitors. This means they must get periodic PCR tests to maintain their ‘green’ status on AlHosn app.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) earlier today issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, outlining the new rules. Here is all you need to know:
Booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals: Those who have received both doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine must have taken a booster shot. Fully vaccinated individuals aged over 18 are eligible to receive booster shots six months after the second dose.
PCR tests must every 14 days for fully vaccinated: Since the Green Pass protocol will be applicable at federal government entities, staff and visitors who are fully vaccinated must have a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain their green status.
PCR tests must every 7 days for those exempted from vaccination: Some individuals are exempted from Covid vaccinations on medical grounds. If staff or visitors are in this category, they will be allowed entry if they have a negative PCR test result every seven days that is needed for them to maintain their green status.
Unvaccinated individuals: According to the FAHR circular, unvaccinated individuals and those with 'grey status' on the AlHosn app will not be allowed entry to federal government entities.
Exemptions: Children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo PCR tests.
Free Covid tests: Government employees can avail of free PCR tests service provided by the Ministry of Health and Protection, through the ‘Shefaa’ app.
