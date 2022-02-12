French Covid protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order

Police say they arrested 14 people, handed out 337 fines and stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris

Participants of the "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) stand past a sticker on a car rear windowshield reading "I support Freedom Convoy" on the roadside outside the Canadian memorial of Vimy, in Vimy northern France. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 9:07 PM

A protest convoy breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators protesting against Covid-19 restrictions.

Protesters in cars, campervans, tractors and other vehicles had converged on Paris from Lille, Perpignan, Nice and other cities late on Friday, despite warnings from Paris authorities that they would be barred from entering the capital.

Inspired by horn-blaring “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in Canada, dozens of vehicles slipped through the police cordon, impeding traffic around the 19th century arch and the top of the boutique-lined Champs Elysees, a magnet for tourists.

Inside the city’s limits, motorists in the “Freedom Convoy” waved tricolor flags and honked in defiance of the police ban.

ALSO READ:

On the Champs Elysees, clouds of tear gas swirled through the terraces of bars and restaurants.

Riot police also threw tear gas grenades to keep order at an authorised street protest where demonstrators, including some “Yellow Vests” railed against President Emmanuel Macron’s coronavirus vaccine pass rules and the cost of living.

France requires people to show proof of vaccination to enter public places such as cafes, restaurants and museums, with a negative test no longer being sufficient for unvaccinated people.

“We can’t take the vaccine pass any more,” said Nathalie Galdeano who came from southwest France by bus to participate in the protests.

Police said that they had arrested 14 people, handed out 337 fines by mid-afternoon and earlier stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris in the morning.

Less than two months from a presidential election, Macron’s government is eager to keep protests from spiralling into large-scale demonstrations like the anti-government Yellow Vest revolt of 2018.

That movement began as a protest against fuel taxes and grew into a broader revolt that saw some of the worst street violence in decades and tested Macron’s authority.

Grievances expressed by protesters in the “Freedom Convoy” extend beyond Covid restrictions, with anger simmering over a perceived fall in standards of living amid surging inflation.

Police had mobilised more than 7,000 officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.

Separately, police also said they had arrested five protesters in southern Paris in possession of sling shots, hammers, knives and gas masks.

Canadian truckers protesting a vaccine mandate for trans-border traffic have paralysed parts of the capital Ottawa since late January and blocked US-Canada crossing points. Canadian police began clearing protesters blocking a key bridge linking Canada and the United States on Saturday.