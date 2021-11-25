Expo 2020 Dubai: Women can schedule mammograms before first dose of vaccine

Webinar on breast cancer, diabetes held at India Pavilion

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 4:50 PM

ICAI (Dubai) Chapter NPIO, in association with Aster DM Healthcare, organized a webinar on Diabetes & Breast Cancer awareness titled "Prevention is better than cure" on November 14 at Indian Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

Many attended the event, involving panel discussions on breast cancer awareness and diabetes awareness with experienced doctors from Aster and Medcare. The experts shared their experiences, trends in last few years and, most importantly, early signs of the diseases and what people can do to prevent them.

The event was inaugurated by the Chairman of ICAI Dubai Chapter, CA Sundar Nurani. He stressed the importance of this session in spreading awareness about monitoring and controlling diabetes and breast cancer. He expressed gratitude to the Indian Consulate for organizing this session.

ALSO READ:

Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, oncology consultant, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, mentioned that women could schedule mammograms before their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or six weeks after their second jab.

CA Harikishan Rankawat, Secretary of ICAI Dubai Chapter, said that the session was held on World Diabetes Day to spread awareness about the disease. He specifically focused on the impact the disease had on families, promoting their role in its management, care and prevention.

K Kalimuthu, Consul Commerce from Indian Consulate, Dubai mentioned how diabetes, a rare disease in the past, is becoming increasingly prevalent. He pointed out the impact of Covid-19 on cancer and diabetes patients showed how it was critical to be aware of its control and preventive measures.

Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said that breast cancer and diabetes could both be prevented and dealt with if detected early.

Dr Geetha Karbeet R Pai, general surgery, Medcare Hospital & Medical Centres, mentioned that one in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. She said screening was crucial to breast cancer survival. Being aware of risk factors and making lifestyle changes to improve your health are steps in the right direction.

Dr Yasmeen Ajaz, specialist endocrinologist, Medcare Hospital, Al Safa, said that it's important to know your risk of getting diabetes. It's better to act early and prevent getting diabetes by regular exercise, keeping your weight in check and avoiding excess calories.

Dr Salvin George, specialist internal medicine, Medcare Hospital, Al Safa, said that 'prevent and delay' was the simple take-home message given on diabetes.

Dr K Janardhan, specialist ophthalmologist, Aster Clinic, Al Karama, mentioned that diabetic retinopathy, a complication from diabetes, can be sight-threatening. Regular screening for diabetic retinopathy enables early detection and effective treatment. Good control of diabetes delays the onset and progression of retinopathy and vision loss.

Dr Rajkumar R, plastic surgery specialist, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, clarified that nowadays, a woman doesn't need to lose her breast after treatment. Once removed, it can be reconstructed using her own tissues or with an implant to achieve the form and shape as required.