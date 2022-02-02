Dubai travel: Emirates to resume daily flights to Nigeria from Feb 5

Airline will operate daily flights to and from Abuja and Lagos.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 5:11 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 5:19 PM

Emirates airlines is all set to restart flights from Dubai to Nigeria starting February 5. The airline will operate daily flights to and from Abuja and Lagos.

EK 785 from Dubai will depart at 11:00, arriving in Abuja at 15:40.

The return flight EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 19:00, arriving in Dubai at 04:35 the next day.

Flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 10:30, arriving in Lagos at 15:40.

The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 18:10, arriving in Dubai at 04:15 the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.

ALSO READ:

Passengers travelling from Nigeria with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will have to undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

For more information visit www.emirates.com