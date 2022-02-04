Dubai travel: Emirates to resume daily flights to Casablanca from February 8

This marks a full restoration of the airline's pre-pandemic African network.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:24 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:32 PM

Emirates airlines is set to make a full return of passenger services to and from Casablanca from February.

This marks a full restoration of Emirates’ pre-pandemic African network that includes 21 cities in the continent..

EK 751 will depart Dubai at 0730hrs, arriving in Casablanca at 1315hrs. EK 752 will depart Casablanca at 1505hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0130hrs the next day.

Flights between UAE and Morocco was temporarily suspended from November 30.

For more information on entry requirements to Morocco visit: www.emirates.com