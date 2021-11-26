Dubai flights: UAE restricts travel from 7 countries until further notice

Passengers travelling from Dubai to these countries are not impacted by this directive issued by Dubai Covid-19 taskforce.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 9:43 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 9:45 PM

On the directives of the Dubai Covid‑19 Command and Control Centre (CCC), all travellers originating from, or transiting from, the seven countries listed below will not be accepted for travel into Dubai with effect from November 29, 2021 until further notice.

- Botswana

- Eswatini

- Lesotho

- Mozambique

- Namibia

- South Africa

- Zimbabwe

In a fresh travel advisory issued on Friday, Dubai carrier Emirates said affected customers do not need to call immediately for rebooking as customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume.

Customers travelling from Dubai to the countries listed above, are not impacted by this directive, and can continue to fly as booked.

All travellers are strongly advised to check the travel requirements for their final destination, the statement added.