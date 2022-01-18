Covid vaccines safe during pregnancy: EU watchdog

They had 'conducted unnecessary activities' during their home isolation period; later tested positive for Omicron variant.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Studies of pregnant women found the two most widely used Covid vaccines pose no risk to mothers or babies, the EU's drug regulator said on Tuesday.
Research involving some 65,000 women showed "growing evidence" that the Pfizer and Moderna jabs did not cause pregnancy complications, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.
The shots also provided increased protection against hospitalisation and death, particularly in late pregnancy, said the watchdog.
"The review did not find any sign of an increased risk of pregnancy complications, miscarriages, preterm births or adverse effects in the unborn babies following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination," the EMA said in a statement.
Pfizer and Moderna both use new Messenger RNA technology.
ALSO READ:
Covid in UAE: Who are exempted from travel ban on unvaccinated nationals?
Abu Dhabi border rules: Covid vaccine booster must to enter Emirate
The Amsterdam-based regulator said it had carried out a "detailed review of several studies" involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages.
"The review of real-world evidence suggests that the benefits of receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines during pregnancy outweighs any possible risks for expectant mothers and unborn babies," it said.
Pregnancy itself had been associated with a higher risk of severe Covid in the second and third trimesters, so expectant mothers should get vaccinated, it said.
The EMA said it would now review data for the other vaccines it has authorised "as they become available".
They had 'conducted unnecessary activities' during their home isolation period; later tested positive for Omicron variant.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Authorities have said unvaccinated younger people form a "significant number" of the country's hospital admissions.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Covid-19 deaths and daily hospitalisations in Greece have increased following the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant
coronavirus23 hours ago
Expert says the level of antibodies needed to protect and not to get infected from Omicron is probably too high for the vaccine
coronavirus1 day ago
Jinhua Qinggan Granules is already being used in treatment of patients in China
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.1 million
coronavirus1 day ago
'The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable'
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 44,829.
coronavirus1 day ago