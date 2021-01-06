Between December 15 and 29, there were 5,013 Covid cases in US waters reported to the CDC
Asserting that the Umrah pilgrimage is safe with all the precautions against Covid-19, a Saudi minister has advised those who wish to perform Umrah to receive the vaccine against coronavirus.
Muhammad Saleh Benten, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Haj and Umrah, told local media that all the precautionary measures and preventive protocols are being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus in coordination with the Ministry of Health.
Benten made the remarks while speaking to Al Arabiya channel after receiving the vaccine in Jeddah.
Benten said that all the precautionary measures and preventive protocols such as social distancing, using sanitiser, wearing masks and maintaining age limit for the performance of the Umrah rituals will be applied to ensure safety.
Between December 15 and 29, there were 5,013 Covid cases in US waters reported to the CDC
Officials say Israel will consider expanding the administration of a fourth dose to more of the public
New Omicron variant raises Covid-19 infections to new heights in Italy
Russia overtakes Brazil with a total 658,634 Covid-19 deaths
Around half a million South African health staff have received Johnson jabs as part of clinical trials
Experts say the oral treatments block the virus’ ability to replicate and should withstand variants
Turkovac received emergency use authorisation from Turkish authorities last week
Following a recent mandate, all participants in screenings and official events must show proof of three vaccination doses
