Covid vaccine: Umrah pilgrims advised to take coronavirus jab

Jeddah - All the precautionary measures and preventive protocols are being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus.

By Web Report Published: Wed 6 Jan 2021, 7:53 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Jan 2021, 7:57 AM

Asserting that the Umrah pilgrimage is safe with all the precautions against Covid-19, a Saudi minister has advised those who wish to perform Umrah to receive the vaccine against coronavirus.

Muhammad Saleh Benten, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Haj and Umrah, told local media that all the precautionary measures and preventive protocols are being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

Benten made the remarks while speaking to Al Arabiya channel after receiving the vaccine in Jeddah.

Benten said that all the precautionary measures and preventive protocols such as social distancing, using sanitiser, wearing masks and maintaining age limit for the performance of the Umrah rituals will be applied to ensure safety.