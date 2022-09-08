Photo: Dubai Police/Instagram

Covid safety: Dubai Police chief urges residents to follow social gathering rules

Dubai - He attributed the recent spike in cases to irresponsible social gatherings, particularly during special occasions.

With the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, the chief of Dubai Police has called on residents to fully comply with all precautionary measures.

“It’s the least we can do for the government that has given all the support to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police.

Lt-Gen Al Marri said the rise in cases could be blamed on irresponsible gatherings and visits between friends and relatives, particularly during special occasions. The UAE has been reporting 3,000-plus single-day cases since last week.

“All members of the society need to stick to preventive measures by 100 per cent because the coronavirus pandemic is still on,” he warned.

The UAE Government has made every effort to fight the virus that has infected more than 96 million people worldwide, he pointed out. “It’s time to pay part of that debt to the government by at least observing health protocols.”

Lt-Gen Al Marri also urged everyone in the UAE to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Leading by example, he took the jab a few days ago, as several of his colleagues across the country also came forward to participate in the national vaccination drive.

“People are advised to take the vaccine to get immunity against the virus and help get the pandemic under control.”

