Covid Omicron variant: Saudi Arabia suspends flights, entry of travellers from 7 more countries

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has announced the suspension of flights from seven more countries.
In a statement issued on Sunday, a ministry official said that this decision was taken due to the latest outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) variant 'Omicron' in several countries. The Kingdom's health authorities are monitoring the situation and movement of travellers from countries where the virus strain has been detected.
The Kingdom announced the suspension of travel (to and from) for the following countries:
- Republic of Malawi
- Republic of Zambia
- Republic of Madagascar
- Republic of Angola
- Republic of Seychelles
- Republic of Mauritius
- Republic of Comoros.
The official source said that foreign passengers arriving directly or indirectly from the aforementioned countries are not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia, provided that they have spend 14 days in other countries allowed by Saudi authorities.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia had suspended travel from seven African nations amid concerns related to the new Covid-19 variant.
Quarantine for Saudis and other exempted categories
Even travellers exempted from these requirements, including Saudis, travelling from the seven countries will be subject to a five-day institutional quarantine regardless of their vaccination status, the source added.
The ministry stressed that whoever will enter the Kingdom from those previously announced countries or states, or passed through them, as of November 1, 2021, is required to have a negative PCR result conducted after arriving in the Kingdom.
The official reiterated that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities, and dependent on developments of the epidemiological situation.
Saudi Arabia has warned citizens and residents against travelling to the aforementioned countries until further notice
