Covid new variant: Etihad suspends passenger services to and from Johannesburg

The suspension of flights will be effective from November 30

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 10:03 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 10:10 PM

Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Johannesburg from November 30 until further notice. The Abu Dabi-based airline said the move is as a precautionary measure in response to the spread of the newly identified variant of Covid-19 in South Africa.

“Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries,” the airline said, adding that guests who have purchased tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.

More information is available on etihad.com/destinationguide, through the mobile app, or by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE). A list of other local Etihad contact centres is available at etihad.com/contacts.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused,” Etihad said in a statement.