Covid-19: UAE announces updated guidelines for close contacts of positive cases

UAE health authorities have announced updates to the procedures that those who have had close contact with a Covid-positive person must undergo.

According to the revision by the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, close contacts now only need to conduct a PCR test on the first and seventh days, or when symptoms appear.

The new rules will come into effect immediately.

The announcement was made in coordination with NCEMA's strategic partners in the health sector.