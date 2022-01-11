Covid in UAE: Up to 10 days pay cut for govt employees who violate safety rules

Hong Kong airport set to ban transit by passengers from 150 designated high-risk places: Report
Ajman Government department employees face salary deductions and other penalties for not adhering to Covid safety protocols.
In an updated circular to government entities, the Emirate’s human resources department specified eight Covid safety violations in office and their penalties.
In case an employee commits the violations listed above, h/she will be issued a written warning. A repeat violation would mean the deduction of a day’s salary (basic). Another repetition would cost the employee three days of basic pay.
Close contact
The circular also specified that the quarantine period for close contacts is seven days.
If a close contact employee can perform his/her job remotely, then the person can do so. If the person becomes a close contact again, the quarantine period will be deducted from the employee’s annual leave. It will be considered an unpaid leave if the employee concerned does not have any more leave balance (the employee being a close contact of his/her colleagues or first-degree relatives is exempted).
