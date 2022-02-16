Covid in UAE: Third Emirate announces relaxed rules; removes capacity restrictions

Total active cases stand at 61,784
coronavirus
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced the gradual lifting of restrictions on all activities and events capacities in the Emirate.
The announcement came as the UAE stepped into a new normal on Tuesday with relaxed capacity restrictions and rules. While announcing the relaxed rules, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) had said that each Emirate would determine the cap on participants for events.
Dubai and Sharjah had earlier announced ease in curbs on several activities.
Ras Al Khaimah’s local emergency, crisis and disaster management team on Wednesday said social events like weddings and funerals can return to their maximum capacity.
Economic, tourist and recreational facilities and shopping centres can operate at maximum capacity as well. The cap on people in means of transportation has been removed.
Social distancing at mosques and places of worship has been decreased to one metre.
The authority urged residents to continue observing all due precautionary measures like wearing a mask and taking vaccinations and booster doses.
As per the federal mandate, stadiums and cinemas are allowed to host maximum-capacity audience.
The relaxation in rules comes after daily Covid cases registered a sharp dip in recent days. They slipped below the 1,000-mark for the first time this year on Tuesday, February 15.
