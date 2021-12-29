Covid in UAE: Sharjah fines 79 salons for flouting safety rules

Further violations could lead to shop closures, officials have said

Khorfakkan Municipality in Sharjah has fined and warned 79 salons for failing to comply with health requirements and Covid-19 safety measures.

A top official said the municipality has intensified inspection campaigns during the past five months by visiting 241 ladies' and gents' salons to ensure all standards of service quality were met.

Public health inspectors monitor workers' commitment to wear uniforms, the validity of cosmetics used in the salon, general cleanliness, disposal of garbage on a regular basis and Covid-19 safety regulations, including wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers.

Most salons were fined for failing to sterilise shaving tools and for using towels in an unhygienic manner, the official said.

She stressed that the municipality would not tolerate any beauty parlour or salon that failed to adhere to precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. In case of violations, the official added that necessary measures will be taken, including the shop's closure, to protect the health and safety of community members.