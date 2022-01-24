Covid in UAE: Police pull over delivery riders, reward them for being masked

Screengrab

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 10:49 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police have pulled over delivery riders to reward them for their commitment to Covid safety and adherence to traffic rules.

A video the police posted shows Happiness Patrols pulling over delivery riders and gifting them coupons.

The gifts were part of a campaign that was launched last year.

Multiple government departments in Abu Dhabi had joined hands to launch the motorcycle safety awareness campaign for delivery riders in November 2021.

The campaign urges delivery riders employed by restaurants, consumer goods stores, courier services and other similar businesses across different sectors to abide by all traffic and road safety rules.

The police’s Happiness Patrols have been watching the roads closely since October 2016, giving away vouchers and appreciation certificates, instead of slapping motorists with black points and fines.

In October, the patrols had distributed Expo passports and gifts to good drivers last year.