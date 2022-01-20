Covid in UAE: Pink Caravan ride postponed to curb virus spread

The pan-UAE horseback ride was originally scheduled to be held in February 2022.

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 11:05 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 11:12 AM

The Pink Caravan Ride, an annual breast cancer awareness initiative of UAE-based non-profit Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has announced its decision to postpone the 11th edition of the ride.

The pan-UAE horseback ride was originally scheduled to be held in February 2022. The move aligns with the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Higher Steering Committee of the ride called on local communities to conduct regular breast self-exams to improve chances of early detection. It reaffirmed its commitment to raise awareness about breast cancer through special activities and events that will be announced “at a later date”.

Each year, the Pink Caravan Ride travels across the seven emirates to raise awareness about breast cancer and offer free medical screenings. Since its launch in 2011, it has seen the participation of 820 riders and provided more than 75,000 free breast cancer screenings.

ALSO READ:

It launched a permanent mobile mammography clinic, and equipped breast cancer screening centres located in remote areas.