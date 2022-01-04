Covid in UAE: Parents play vital role as new school term begins with remote learning

Distance learning will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 10:51 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 10:52 PM

Parents of pupils in public schools in the UAE have been reminded about their essential role in supervising their children, as they attend classes remotely at home.

All public school pupils in the country resumed the second term on January 3, with remote learning which will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure to protect them and teachers from Covid-19.

The Emirates School Establishment (ESE) said distance learning in the UAE is a modern and effective system, capable of achieving the required outcomes,

“Parents have an essential role during distance learning as they are partners in the public education’s development of the UAE,” the ESE said on Twitter.

“The cooperation between various members of the educational community is key to developing our students’ performance.”

The ESE said their academic and administrative staff are fully prepared for the second term, according to the latest procedures used and applied for distance learning.

Authorities have advised parents across the country to contact their school’s technical support teams or visit the establishment’s technical support centres in case they face any technical issues related to their systems or computers as children attend online classes.

According to education authorities, distance learning modes can include live streaming, recorded live classes for playback, pre-recorded classes, independent work packages, group and partner sessions, offline project-based work, etc.

It’s important for schools to inform parents of what distance learning entails and the different modes by which it is delivered. This is important to manage parent expectations that distance learning is not just live sessions with teachers.

Working mother, Sarah Mohammed, an Emirati whose children attend a public school in Abu Dhabi says despite her busy schedule, she finds time to prepare her kids in Grades 5 and 6 for the online classes.

ALSO READ:

“I am a working mother and I monitor my kids during remote learning, though I find it tough,” she said adding that sometimes she has to delay for work until the children complete the morning lessons.

“I pray that the Covid situation improves so my kids return for in-class lessons during the coming weeks,” said Mohammed.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com