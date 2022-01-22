Covid in UAE: No quarantine for healthcare workers in close contact with patients

Depending on the hospitalisation trend decision to reimpose restrictions to be taken.
coronavirus
Dubai healthcare workers, who were in close contact with Covid-19 patients, have been exempted from mandatory quarantine.
Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA) said in a circular that the decision has been made in line with the directives from the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre in Dubai.
Healthcare employees can avoid quarantine if: Contact healthcare workers are free of symptoms; the primary series of vaccination and the booster dose have been taken; the primary series of vaccinations have been completed and they had earlier been infected with Covid-19.
Alternatively, healthcare workers should’ve taken the primary series of vaccinations, provided they are not exceeding the limited period for booster since the second dose.
This circular has come into effect since Thursday, January 20. The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi issued a similar mandate for healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi, as well.
