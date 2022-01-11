Covid in UAE: Negative PCR test result must for university’s drive-through graduation ceremony

Free PCR tests are available on the university campus for participants.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 1:03 PM

Ajman University’s commencement ceremony will be a drive-through event this year as well. This is in accordance with Covid-19 safety protocols in place across the UAE.

Graduates and their families will be required to submit a negative PCR test result issued no more than 48 hours prior to the event.

They will be provided stickers to fix on the windshields of their cars. They can collect their graduation gowns and masks beforehand. As the ceremony begins, graduates, in their cars, will follow the signs to the honouring venue near the university’s J2 building.

The ceremony will be held on January 17, 18 and 19.

“We will be celebrating the UAE’s glorious achievements in this ‘Year of the 50th’ ceremony, which makes commencement even more special than ever. The drive-through event will ensure that students have a memorable way to mark the important occasion, even while adhering to strict Covid-19 safety protocols,” said Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University.

The highlight of the event is a laser show that will celebrate the country’s and the university’s achievements.