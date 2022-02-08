Covid in UAE: Here is when you can take your free booster shots in Abu Dhabi

All eligible persons are allowed to receive booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech.

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 5:49 PM

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has issued a reminder to UAE citizens and residents on where the Covid-19 booster doses are available in the capital city.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Tuesday, February 8, “All eligible persons can receive booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech, based on their vaccination history and age, to enhance public safety and maintain green status on AlHosn app.”

The booster vaccinations are available at designated vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi.

According to ADPHC, booster doses are given based on an individual’s vaccination history.

> Those who have taken two to three doses of Sinopharm: Can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech six months after the last received dose

> Two doses of Sinopharm and a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech: Can receive a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech six months after the last received dose

> Two or three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech: Can receive a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech six months after the last received dose

> High-risk individuals: Can receive a booster dose three months after their last received dose

