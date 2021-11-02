Covid in UAE: Free car checks available for frontline workers

Individuals can call ahead to book the service

(Supplied photo)

by Saman Haziq Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 5:37 PM

A vehicle service centre has launched a month-long campaign to thank the country’s frontline healthcare workers by offering them free car checks.

Gargash Auto has launched the ‘Car Health Matters’ initiative in a bid to both congratulate and thank healthcare workers for their tremendous efforts over the past year.

It has partnered with VPS Healthcare hospitals, Medeor Hospital and Burjeel Hospital to offer workers free car health check-ups valued up to Dh350.

All staff members of VPS Healthcare group can avail this offer that the service provider will soon extend to other healthcare groups, hospitals and clinics, it said in a statement. Individuals can call ahead and book their free service with Gargash Auto.

Gargash Auto said that all service check-ups will be carried out at the brands’ Al Quoz facility, which is fully equipped to service vehicles across the luxury and mid-market segment.

The campaign is running for an entire month from October 15 to November 15, and is open to all employees under the VPS Healthcare group.

“We cannot thank the frontline and healthcare workers enough for their relentless contribution to the country. Their tireless efforts throughout the pandemic are largely the reason for why the UAE has managed to come out of the situation as quickly as it has. We applaud their efforts,” said Amir Pervaiz, general manager at Gargash Auto.

“Gargash Auto will also extend this service to other hospitals and clinics alike, to thank them for their services in combatting Covid-19,” he added.

The family-owned company, with a staff of over 60 today, has been operating for more than 16 years and has been servicing the largest car brands including, Maserati, Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche and more.

Furthermore, Gargash Auto is the first carbon-neutral auto workshop in the UAE. Since its rooftop installation, the solar panels have saved the company a total of Dh240,000 by eliminating expenditure on electricity.