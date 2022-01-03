Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,515 Covid-19 cases, 862 recoveries, 1 death

The number of active cases now stands at 19,724

File

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,515 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 862 recoveries and 1 death.

The number of active cases now stands at 19,724.

The new cases were detected through 371,384 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 3 are 769,608, while total recoveries stand at 747,715. The death toll now stands at 2,169.

At least 30 schools in Dubai have temporarily switched to remote learning at the start of the second term Monday, January 3.

The temporary shift to e-learning is being done with “full support” of Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

From January 10, Emiratis who are not vaccinated against Covid-19, despite being eligible to get the jab, will not be permitted to travel. The move will protect UAE citizens amid the “global epidemiological situation and the current high rate of infections”, according to a joint statement issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

ALSO READ:

With Covid-19 cases surging in the UAE, residents who tests positive in the RT-PCR test must follow the rules and precautionary measures as stated my the authorities to avoid to curb the spread of the virus and avoid any violations.

According to the Dubai Health Authority if someone tests positive of the virus, the first steps to be taken are – downloading the Covid-19 DXB mobile application and immediate isolation in a room separate from family members. Informing their employers is advised. Failure to download the app would result in a fine of Dh10,000.

Abu Dhabi on Saturday updated the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

According to the latest self-isolation rules in Abu Dhabi, a citizen or resident who tests positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic, should visit a Seha Drive - through a testing facility and repeat the test to confirm the result. Individuals must quarantine at home until they receive the result.