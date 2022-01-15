Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 3,100-mark

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 3,116 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,182 recoveries and three deaths.

Total active cases stand at 40,780.

The new cases were detected through 410,949 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 15 are 802,181, while total recoveries stand at 759,213. The death toll now stands at 2,188.

Alphabet Inc's Google is temporarily mandating weekly Covid-19 tests for any person entering Google offices or facilities in the United States, the tech giant said on Friday.

Anyone who comes into Google's US work sites will require a negative test and be required to wear surgical-grade masks while at the office, the company said.

"To help prevent the further spread of Covid-19 during this period of heightened risk, we’re implementing new temporary health and safety measures for anyone accessing our sites in the US," a Google spokesperson said.

Google provides free at-home and in-person testing options to its employees, their dependants and household members.

Students in Boston and Chicago planned walkouts on Friday to pressure officials to switch to remote learning, as a surge in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant disrupts schools around the United States.

An online petition started by a Boston high school senior saying schools are a "Covid-19 breeding ground" and calling for a remote option had gathered more than 8,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

The Boston Student Advisory Council, which called for a citywide walkout on Friday morning, posted a series of demands on Twitter, including two weeks of remote learning and improved Covid-19 testing for teachers and students.

Ash O'Brien, a 10th-grade student at Boston Latin School who left the building with about a dozen others on Friday, said he didn't feel safe staying in school.