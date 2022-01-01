Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 2,500-mark

30,829 coronavirus cases reported in Portugal on Friday
coronavirus19 hours ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,556 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 908 recoveries and one death.
Total cases as of January 1 stand at 764,493 while total recoveries are 745,963. The death toll rose to 2,165.
The country reported 16,365 active cases today.
ALSO READ:
Australia started 2022 with a record number of new Covid-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose.
New South Wales, the most populous state, and Victoria both posted daily record case numbers of 22,577 and 7,442 respectively on Saturday, health department figures showed.
There were four deaths due to Covid in New South Wales and nine in Victoria, taking the national death toll from the pandemic to more than 2,250.
Meanwhile, Israel on Friday started giving fourth Covid vaccine shots to people with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so in hopes of countering a case surge driven by the Omicron variant.
The effort comes almost exactly one year after Israel began a massive vaccination drive on the back of a data-sharing accord with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.
Israel’s health ministry on Thursday approved giving a fourth shot for immunocompromised people, the same day that authorities reported more than 4,000 new cases of the disease, a high not seen since September.
30,829 coronavirus cases reported in Portugal on Friday
coronavirus19 hours ago
The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting case counts to countries around the world
coronavirus20 hours ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the variant
coronavirus20 hours ago
Sources say the reason behind the Covid spike in India is the Omicron variant which has started replacing its predecessor Delta
coronavirus20 hours ago
The Philippines reports a positivity rate of 10.3%
coronavirus21 hours ago
Pakistan has administers 155 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, bringing the vaccination rate to 44 per cent
coronavirus21 hours ago
Abu Dhabi parents can now view schools' accurate vaccination rates across their children's classrooms, macrobubbles and schools
coronavirus22 hours ago
Pfizer says Paxlovid showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-riskCovid patients
coronavirus22 hours ago