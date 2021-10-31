Covid in UAE: Changes in entry rules will ease things going forward, say residents

Updated entry requirements for events, exhibitions in Abu Dhabi went into effect on Sunday

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 5:23 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 6:28 PM

Event organisers and attendees in the UAE have welcomed the new entry requirements for events in Abu Dhabi, stressing that it will promote safety and ease things going forward.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday updated the entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment, and sport, effective Sunday, October 31.

The entry requirements include the green status on Alhosn app and a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.

Attendees must also commit to wearing face masks.

Sheren Em, Operations manager, Light Tower Events said the new entry requirements will improve safety at events which will increase confidence for attendees.

“With the new entry requirements, it will enable visitors and participants to move freely at the events or exhibitions knowing that everyone attending is free from Covid-19 after presenting a negative PCR result,” he said.

“We will ensure that everyone attending the events follow the instructions. This will ease things going forward as we return to normalcy.”

An official from the La Table events said she was comfortable with the rules and that they will implement them to ensure people’s safety as the situation returns to normal.

“Things have greatly improved now and we are able to organise various events with strict adherence to safety and health measures. We shall continue following all-new requirements issued by the government,” she said.

Tareq Mohammad, from Motivate media group, a regular participant in Abu Dhabi events says it was a good thing that the government is taking all the precautions measures for “our safety and visitors of the events.”

“I am happy with the new entry requirements for events. This is a very positive sign for returning to normal life. We should also continue to wear the face masks even outside events for our safety.”

Mohammed Ahmed, a regular attendee of events says though things seem to have returned to normalcy following the dip in Covid-19 cases among community members, it was important that the measures continue to be adhered to ensure safety.

“I’m happy with the new entry rules at events and exhibitions given the fact that many people are now allowed to gather for these big events. The mandatory negative PCR result will ensure that everyone attending the event is free from the virus,” said Ahmed.

Zaid Attawala, account manager MCI Middle East llc says the new entry requirements is a good move as it will allow people to attend events with ease.

“Changing the negative PCR test result from 48 to 96 will help more people attend the events. The new requirements will ensure the safety of all people participating in the event,” he said.

