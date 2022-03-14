Covid in UAE: All schools to resume 100% in-person learning in Sharjah

The decision was taken in light of 'the stability of the Covid-19 situation and the high vaccination rate'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 2:41 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 2:44 PM

All private schools in Sharjah will return to full in-person learning from the new academic term in April.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) made the announcement in coordination with the local National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The decision was taken in light of “the stability of the Covid-19 situation and the high vaccination rate”, the SPEA posted on Twitter.

