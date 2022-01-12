The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday
coronavirus13 hours ago
Contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities, according to a new government advisory.
The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for Covid-19 said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.
It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
A positive point-of-care test [home or self-test/RAT] and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said.
ALSO READ:
Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.
The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday
coronavirus13 hours ago
The latest wave of the virus jeopardizes the treatment of some 11 million cancer patients in the country
coronavirus14 hours ago
This comes after lab tests showed that the likelihood of virus growth after seven days of illness was 6 per cent
coronavirus14 hours ago
Medics in the country reiterate the dangers of the strain and how it affects vaccinated people
coronavirus17 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million
coronavirus19 hours ago
Test is used only on children below 17 years old and may not be acceptable for travel
coronavirus19 hours ago
Violations include not wearing a mask and shaking colleagues' hands, among others
coronavirus19 hours ago
Maham was detected with coronavirus in her second trimester of pregnancy at 23 weeks
coronavirus20 hours ago