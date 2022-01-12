Covid in India: Only high-risk contacts of patients need to be tested, advises ICMR

Individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.

By PTI Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 10:43 AM

Contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities, according to a new government advisory.

The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for Covid-19 said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.

It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test [home or self-test/RAT] and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said.

Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.