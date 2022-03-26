Covid in India: Maharashtra records 90% drop in deaths in a month

There has been a 95 per cent drop in March compared to January according to government officials.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 10:25 AM

Maharashtra has seen a massive 90 per cent drop in Covid deaths in a month.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said to the media that March has seen the lowest fatalities since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state has been reporting deaths in single digits and many districts have not seen any Covid-related deaths; they have not been reported on six days in March, he said.

“This is the best situation we possibly have been so far in the pandemic,” said Dr Rakesh Bhadade, head, ICU, BYL Nair hospital, Mumbai. “Not a single patient needed oxygen support, let alone ventilator.”

Government officials and doctors attribute this to the massive vaccination drive in the state, which has been a huge success. Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state Covid task force, said vaccination coverage has been saturated and the horrors of the first and second waves are unlikely to be repeated. However, he urged citizens not to discontinue wearing masks.

On Thursday, Dharavi, in central Mumbai, for the first time reported zero active Covid caseload. It has so far recorded 8,233 Covid cases and 419 deaths. The first Covid infection was reported in Dharavi in April 2020.