Covid in India: Kerala schools to close amid surge in cases

The closure goes into effect from January 21 for students in grades 1 to 9

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 3:43 PM

The Kerala government has decided to shut schools amid a surge in Covid-19 infections in the Indian state.

The decision was made at the Covid-19 review meeting held on Friday morning.

According to reports, schools will close from January 21 for students in grades 1 to 9. Classes will be held online.

Students in grades 10 to 12 will have to continue attending in-person classes.

ALSO READ: