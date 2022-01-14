Covid in India: Kerala schools to close amid surge in cases

City reported new domestically transmitted infections on Thursday
The Kerala government has decided to shut schools amid a surge in Covid-19 infections in the Indian state.
The decision was made at the Covid-19 review meeting held on Friday morning.
According to reports, schools will close from January 21 for students in grades 1 to 9. Classes will be held online.
Students in grades 10 to 12 will have to continue attending in-person classes.
