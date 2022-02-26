Covid in India: Delhi to lift all restrictions from Monday

Schools to resume in-person classes from April 1

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 9:21 AM

From Monday, all Covid-related restrictions will be removed in Delhi and schools will discontinue online and hybrid classes.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will withdraw all restrictions as the situation continues to improve, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Schools will resume in-person classes from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks will be reduced to Rs500 from Rs2000. Kejriwal asked citizens to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour.

The restrictions were imposed in the national capital on December 26 last year, following a spurt in Omicron variant of Covid-19. This is the first time since March 2020, that Delhi will be free of Covid-related restrictions. Students will be returning to schools after a gap of nearly two years.

Anil Baijal, the Lt governor of Delhi said that after detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in Covid-19 positive cases and hospitalisation, “it was decided to remove all Covid-19 related restrictions in Delhi from February 28, while adhering to the guidelines issued by the government of India and ensuring observance of Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.”

Restaurants and cinema halls will be allowed to operate with full seating capacity, while malls, shops and other commercial places will be allowed to stay open beyond 8pm. And with the curfew having been lifted, they can operate even beyond 11pm.

Similarly, restrictions relating to the number of people at weddings and other events at halls and hotels have also been done away with. Delhi Metro and state-operated buses will now be back to normal rules and standing passengers will also be allowed. Taxis can also carry more than two passengers.