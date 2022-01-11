Covid in India: Delhi closes private offices; work from home to be followed

All restaurants and bars shall be closed, takeaways allowed

All private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category; work from home shall be followed.

Work from home shall be followed by private offices, the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday read.

The DDMA has also decided to close restaurants and bars, allowing only 'take away' facility, reports ANI.

Alongside, it was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, as per Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday said that there won't be any lockdowns in the national capital as long as people adhere to Covid-appropriate beahviour.

India has recorded 1,68,063 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh Covid cases is down by 11,660. India had reported 1,79,723 cases on Monday.

A total of 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the tally of the active cases of Covid-19 reached 8,21,446.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 10.64 per cent. There is a slight decline in the positivity rate, which was 13.29 per cent on Monday.