Covid in Abu Dhabi: Weekly negative PCR test result mandatory for some students attending on-site cl

A routine seven-day negative PCR result is now required for unvaccinated private school students aged 12 and above attending on-site classes in Abu Dhabi.

For fully vaccinated pupils, a negative PCR test every after 30 days will enable them to attend in-person lessons, according to updated school rules that came into effect this month.

Parents were informed of the revised guidelines in circulars issued earlier.

All students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated to attend physical learning. Unvaccinated pupils without a medical exemption cannot be allowed at school campuses, according to the rules.

Pupils aged 11 and below must also present a negative PCR result valid for 30 days so as to attend physical learning.

Fully vaccinated school employees, who have taken two doses of the Covid vaccine plus a booster dose, are also required to present a negative PCR result every 30 days.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) had earlier clarified that pupils aged between three and 15 years do not need to be vaccinated to attend in-classroom teaching.

However, pupils, aged 16 and above, must be administered the jab. They are allowed to attend in-classroom teaching only after 28 days have passed after the second dose of a UAE-approved vaccine has been administered.

Students with vaccination exemptions can enter school premises provided the exemption is verified on their Al Hosn app or through an official letter from a Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH)-authorised vaccination provider such as Seha or Mubadala Health.

Anna Pagdiwalla, Principal of Mayoor School in Abu Dhabi, said all parents had been informed about Adek’s updated school rules for the month of October and that parents and students alike are complying with the measures.

“All our students above the age of 16 have been vaccinated. A reasonable number of the rest of the students who are eligible for the vaccine have also been administered the jab,” she told Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“Adek has arranged medical teams who come to the school every two weeks and do the PCR tests for pupils for free,” she said.

An official from Al Basma British School also said their students, aged 16 and above, have been vaccinated and more than 55 percent of the rest of the pupils have also received the Covid-19 jab.

Adek had earlier announced that free Covid-19 PCR tests were to be provided to students above 12 years old and school staff at designated testing centres on a specific date for each school.

Private school pupils had returned to campuses for physical learning from August 29.

The schools have to submit daily compliance self-check reports to education regulators in the emirate for pupils attending physical lessons at campuses. Adek had earlier warned that schools that fail to comply with the rules will be fined up to Dh250,000.

