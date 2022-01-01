Covid-free destination to open to fully vaccinated tourists on January 13

French president reiterates his call for mass vaccination, says jabs are France’s “sure shot” solution for a way out of Covid
The Cook Islands to open for tourism from January 14 for fully vaccinated New Zealanders.
The Cooks is one of a few countries in the world that has never recorded a case of Covid-19 and it will re-open their borders to fully-vaccinated Kiwi travellers from January 13, 2022.
New Zealanders will be the only foreigners allowed to travel to the Pacific Island nation at this time, although Australians may be admitted later on, according to a report by the government of Cook Islands.
Cook Island boasts an enviable vaccination rate more than 99 per cent of the eligible population has now been double jabbed.
Cook Islands Government announced on Friday it has ‘no plans’ to revisit the January 13 border reopening despite two Omicron community cases in New Zealand
As a part of travelling procedure, all travellers will need to take a Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours before departing, and provide evidence of a negative test result both on departure and on arrival in the Cook Islands.
The Cook Islands government announced last Friday that quarantine-free travel could recommence from mid-January, provided travellers meet certain requirements.
Heart transplant patients were among the first to receive the additional shots
The first 'flurona' virus was found in a woman who recently gave birth in a hospital in Petah Tikva city, in central Israel
The number of patients in hospital with Covid in the UK reached 11,898, the highest level since early March
Britain is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant
30,829 coronavirus cases reported in Portugal on Friday
The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting case counts to countries around the world
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the variant
