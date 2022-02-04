Covid: 3 US men’s hockey players test positive at Beijing Olympics

The team held its first pre-Games practice without the top players

By AP Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:58 AM

The US men’s hockey team has held its first pre-Olympic practice in Beijing without two top defenseman and a veteran forward because they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Defenseman Jake Sanderson remains in Los Angeles. Defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Andy Miele are isolating in the Olympic Village in Beijing.

USA Hockey hopes all three players will be available for the tournament, which begins Wednesday. The US opens against host China on Thursday.

Players and coaches arrived just after midnight. Three goaltenders and 23 skaters were on the ice for practice with coach David Quinn and his assistants.

Canada canceled practice for a second consecutive day. No reason was given.