Covid-19: Windies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more coronavirus cases

West Indies' cricket board (CWI) is meeting with its Pakistan counterpart on Thursday to discuss whether to call off the rest of the ongoing tour after five more members of the touring party, including three players, tested positive for Covid-19.
CWI said in a statement just hours before the third Twenty20 International is scheduled to begin in Karachi that the boards were meeting to "determine whether the tour can continue".
West Indies are also scheduled to play three one-day international matches in Pakistan.
Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests.
"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad ..." the CWI statement read.
"They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results."
Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan.
West Indies are also without batsman Devon Thomas, who sustained a finger injury in the first T20 match.
