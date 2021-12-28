Covid in Dubai: Schools to return to in-person classes in new term

For the first two weeks, group classes, extracurricular activities and school trips will be suspended

Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 8:29 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 8:41 PM

Schools in Dubai will continue campus learning from the second semester that begins on January 3.

For the first two weeks, group classes, extracurricular activities and school trips will be suspended, Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced.

Canteens will also be shut during the period.

The announcement came as UAE authorities announced that classes in educational institutions would go online for the first two weeks of the second semester.

In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, has adopted the decision to make the temporary switch to remote learning.