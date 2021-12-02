Covid-19: WHO surge team deployed to tackle Omicron variant in Gauteng

Omicron detection and spread have highlighted that the now nearly two-year global fight against coronavirus is far from over
The World Health Organization (WHO) is deploying a surge team to South Africa's Gauteng province, epicentre of the outbreak of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, to help with surveillance and contact tracing, it said on Thursday.
The WHO's Regional Emergency Director for Africa, Salam Gueye, also said it was providing technical assistance to boost the production and distribution of medical oxygen in Botswana, where Omicron has also been detected
'South Africa seeing increase in reinfections from Omicron'
South Africa is seeing an increase in Covid-19 reinfections in patients contracting Omicron in a way that it did not experience with previous variants, a microbiologist from the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
"Previous infection used to protect against Delta but now with Omicron that doesn't seem to be the case," said Professor Anne von Gottberg on Thursday during an online briefing organised by the World Health Organization.
The new variant has been detected in five of South Africa's nine provinces and accounted for 74% of the virus genomes sequenced in Nov.
10-day quarantine for all inbound travellers for two weeks starting Friday; arrivals restricted from eight countries.
The person is experiencing 'mild symptoms', the White House announced
The change is effective from December 5
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the variant was detected in an African woman
Britain has now recorded 32 cases of the new strain
The move is aimed at delaying the spread of the new Omicron variant, the Danish health minister said
