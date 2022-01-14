Covid-19: WHO recommendation on Merck’s oral pill likely in early February

City reported new domestically transmitted infections on Thursday
coronavirus8 hours ago
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently reviewing Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral oral pill molnupiravir and a recommendation will likely be made by early February, an agency official said on Friday.
Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said the WHO’S Guidelines Development Group is also getting ready to review Pfizer’s oral pill.
“We will be looking at that (Pfizer oral pill) data in early February for publication likely at the end of that month.”
Late on Thursday, a WHO panel recommended use of two drugs by Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for Covid-19 patients, adding treatment options as the fast-spreading Omicron variant renders many ineffective.
ALSO READ:
Talking about monoclonal antibody treatments, Diaz said some monoclonals are showing impaired neutralisation against the highly infectious Omicron and may be less effective against it.
However, she said it was not a ‘game changer’ as multiple therapeutic options are currently available for Covid-19.
“We are also monitoring antivirals for development of resistance.”
City reported new domestically transmitted infections on Thursday
coronavirus8 hours ago
"We're fed up with tests," teachers proclaimed on banners in rallies across France.
coronavirus17 hours ago
The big figure shows the difficulties of vaccinating the world despite growing supplies of shots
coronavirus18 hours ago
Official data suggested two-thirds of people are no longer infectious by the end of the fifth day after they test positive
coronavirus21 hours ago
Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have slammed the policy
coronavirus21 hours ago
The risk of severe side effects from booster was estimated to be very low
coronavirus22 hours ago
PCR tests are considered the gold standard for diagnosis by CDC
coronavirus23 hours ago
The centres will now be open every day
coronavirus1 day ago