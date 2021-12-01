Covid-19: WHO expects to have more information on Omicron transmission ‘within days’

The new Covid variant carries a 'very high' risk of infection surges and has triggered global alarm with border closures.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The World Health Organisation expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the cornavirus within days, its technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday.
That was faster than the “weeks” the WHO had predicted last week that it would take to assess the data available on the variant after designating it a “variant of concern”, its highest rating.
ALSO READ:
She said one possible scenario was that the new variant, which was first reported in southern Africa, may be more transmissible than the dominant Delta variant. She said it was not yet known if Omicron makes people more ill.
The new Covid variant carries a 'very high' risk of infection surges and has triggered global alarm with border closures.
coronavirus8 hours ago
'These are just temporary measures until we find out more about the Omicron variant'
coronavirus9 hours ago
Nigeria says found Omicron variant from October samples.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The stricter rules could be announced Thursday, but it was not clear when they might take effect.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Residents can only board flights if fully vaccinated and will have to undergo 21-days of quarantine.
coronavirus13 hours ago
The recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug’s modest benefits and potential safety issues.
coronavirus13 hours ago
US chief medical adviser says it's difficult to know whether the new variant will lead to severe disease.
coronavirus20 hours ago