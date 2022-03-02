Covid-19: White House to unveil preparedness plan on Wednesday

The plan comes as coronavirus infections decline and masking, social distancing guidelines are eased.

By Reuters Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 7:52 AM

The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a national preparedness plan for Covid-19, mapping out how "to move forward safely and get back to our more normal routines," the White House said in a statement.

To be unveiled by top White House Covid-19 advisers including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the plan comes as coronavirus infections decline in the United States and masking and social distancing guidelines are eased.

"We've reached a new moment in the fight against Covid-19 where severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year," President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

"I know some are talking about living with Covid-19. But tonight, I say that we never will just accept living with Covid-19, we'll continue to combat the virus, as we do other diseases."