Covid-19: What is NeoCov and how lethal is the strain?

Chinese scientists in Wuhan University have discovered the NeoCoV coronavirus — which has a high death rate and transmission rate.
Studies have found that it is spreading through bats in South Africa.
What is NeoCov?
>> The virus is connected to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS COV).
>> One in three people infected could die from NeoCoV
>> The virus was first found in a bat population and has been known to spread among animals
>> It has traits from both MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19
Is NeoCoV new?
No. Initially, it was discovered in 2012 and 2015 in Middle Eastern countries. It has striking similarities to novel coronavirus in humans.
The threat looms
The virus is reportedly one mutation away from being a major threat to humans.
However, Doctors advise not to panic about NeoCov.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the question of whether the NeoCov poses a threat to humans, requires further study.
“Whether the virus detected in the study will pose a risk for humans will require further study,” the health body was quoted as saying to Russia’s TASS news agency.
